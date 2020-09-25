After NCB has widened its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The drug angle that came to light post-Rhea Chakraborty's confession of involvement of many other B-town beauties into drug addiction that led B-town celebrities being called for an investigation by the NCB.

Sara Ali Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 Saturday, along with Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash are summoned on Friday.

Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday shared her opinion on the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and said that "patriarchy women in Bollywood" go for hash and drugs and the men in the film industry only "cook and clean and pray for their better half". The Jadavpur MP added that the men in "Bollywood pray their joined hands and tears in the eye by saying 'Bhawan unki raksha karna' (God protect them)".

Mimi Chakraborty's comments have surely raised many questions regarding the working of the anti-drug agency that is the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). Republic Media Network sources had earlier reported that six top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers, fearful of action being taken against them over NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus in Bollywood. Sources have told that several stars are doing all they can to plan an escape route. Sources have informed that other talent management agencies have hit the panic button after KWAN came under NCB scanner.

Karan Johar's company Dharma Productions' executive Kshitiz Ravi was also summoned by the NCB and shall appear for the investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput. So far Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested for consuming as well as supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput among others.