Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has come as a shocker for the industry. The Chichore actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. After two months of his death, CBI entered to investigate the deceased actor's case. Currently, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It is reported that the deceased actor and her former boyfriend had the habit of consuming drugs. In her plea bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court, Rhea claimed that SSR used to consume drugs, particularly 'ganja' even before she entered into a relationship with him.

Bollywood biggies names in drugs case

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakravarthy case has thrown up some high profile Bollywood names in the drug cartel. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is probing the Bollywood drug nexus linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has issued summons to actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone has been summoned on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to appear before the NCB on September 26.

Talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput reveals Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant took CBD oil.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled Mumbai-based talent manager Jaya Saha on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

During the investigation, Jaya Saha, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency, revealed that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, NCB showed WhatsApp chats between Saha and Kapoor to the talent manager and inquired about its contents.

The talent manager also reportedly arranged CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Madhu Mantena Verma and herself.

What is CBD oil?

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis (marijuana) plant. However, CBD is not psychoactive, unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the compound that produces the 'high'.

After extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, it is then diluted with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

1. Researchers have discovered that CBD oil has pain-relieving effects.

2. CBD oil is also being used as a treatment for depression and anxiety.

3. lt is used to treat insomnia and anxiety in children with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Can Shraddha be arrested?

While the NCB has summoned Shraddha, she can't be jailed for various reasons.

Apart from the recreational use of Cannabis, CBD oil is derived from hemp and is legal in India. Many people in India consume it. No previous drug-related case has come to light against Shraddha Kapoor till date.

Consumption unknown

Personal use or peddling is unknown from the chats.

Quantity unknown

The small or commercial quantity of consumption is not known.

Rehahabilation centre

In the court rules out against Shraddha then she can seek for rehab services like in Fardeen Khan case.

This is what Rizwan Merchant: Criminal Lawyer said:

As per the report in India Today, Criminal Lawyer Rizwan Merchant said:

Generally, the availability of this nature of the evidence isn't available. As per section 67, the NCB will try to record the statement of people involved in the WhatsApp chat and will seek the admissions from both the parties that the delivery of the material actually has actually happened against money received. If the NCB fails to record such a statement then the admissibility of WhatsApp chat cant aid the findings in the court of law.without the evidence of actual delivery WhatsApp chat has no evidential value.

For the unversed, how Talent manager started working with Sushant and Shraddha

Jaya Saha started working with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. While managing the actor, Jaya had got Sushant to sign six films. The films were Drive, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. For Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput got a payment of Rs 2.25 crore. For Sonichiriya and Kedarnath, he got Rs 5 crore and six crores respectively. Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs 5 crore for Chhichhore and Rs 3.5 crore for Dil Bechara.

Jaya Saha also said that when she met Sushant Singh Rajput in March 2020, he was not keeping well. She added that while she met him, he would often start walking and go inside the bedroom and then come back. The actor would repeat this multiple times. Jaya Saha further said that Sushant Singh Rajput had informed her about his depression in December.

