Woman's body with sealed lips found in dumped trolley bag in Kolkata

The body of a woman with sealed lips was recovered from a trolley bag dumped at the roadside at Baguihati in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday.

Local people said that some people from the locality noticed the trolley bag dumped at the roadside on Monday night only. However, all of them chose to ignore it.

However, a newspaper vendor became inquisitive after spotting the trolley bag in the same position on Tuesday morning. He immediately consulted a senior citizen, and they thought it wise to inform the local police station.

On being informed, the cops arrived at the spot. After opening the trolley bag, they saw the dumped body of a young woman in a salwar kurta and her lips sealed with brown tape.

The cops recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem purposes.

"The exact reason behind the death will surface only after the final autopsy report is available. Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered somewhere else, and then her body was placed in the trolley bag, and finally, the bag was dumped at the roadside. We have started our investigation into the matter. Our prime aim is to know the identity of women," said an investigating official.

He also said that the footage from the CCTV cameras is being checked to get any clues in the matter. The missing persons' diaries registered with the different police stations are also being examined.

To recall, in February this year, two women were arrested at the bank of the River Ganges at Kumartuli in north Kolkata as they were trying to dispose of a trolley bag carrying the headless and chopped body of a third woman in the river.

The two women, mother and daughter, were identified as Falguni Ghosh and Aarati Ghosh. The woman, whose chopped and headless body had been recovered from within the trolley bag, was reportedly that of Sumita Ghosh, an elderly relative of the two arrested women.

(With inputs from IANS)