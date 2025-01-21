Woman waiting for bus gang-raped, robbed in Bengaluru

In a shocking case, a woman waiting for a bus in Bengaluru's K.R. Market was gang-raped, and robbed of her jewellery, cash and mobile phone.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Women's Police Station in the Central Division, said officials on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday at around 11.30 p.m. near Godown Street in the K.R. Market area in Bengaluru. The police detained one person in connection with the incident and were grilling him.

The victim was waiting for the bus to go to Yelahanka locality. The woman had inquired the accused about the availability of the bus to her destination. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused posing like good samaritans told her they knew where the bus would stop and took her along.

They took her to Godown Street where they sexually assaulted her and then robbed her. The police have gathered CCTV footage of the whole area and launched a hunt for the accused persons.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, commenting on the concerning incident, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed the Congress-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "Karnataka has turned into a haven for robbers and rapists," he stated.

"Karnataka, once known for its culture, values, and safety, is now alarmingly gaining notoriety as a hub for dacoity and atrocities. The report of a gang-rape and robbery of a lone woman waiting for a bus near K.R. Market in the capital city, Bengaluru, is an extremely heinous and inhumane incident. This highlights the state's deteriorating law and order situation, rendering it incapable of protecting women," he charged.

"Currently, under the Congress-led Karnataka government, all that is happening is divisive politics and Congress celebrations. This government, which has forgotten public welfare and social security, has created an atmosphere of insecurity for citizens. People are now questioning whether the state even has a police force, a home department, or a functioning government," Vijayendra slammed.

"With no development on one side and complete administrative failure on the other, this government is being questioned about how it can continue to hold power when it cannot even provide basic law and order. The Bengaluru gang rape case should be taken up with utmost seriousness, and the culprits must be apprehended and subjected to strict punishment," Vijayendra appealed.

"The series of murders, robberies, crimes against women, and rape cases have left civil society in despair and demonstrate the anarchic situation in the state. If such incidents continue to recur, there is no doubt that the people will rise and teach this government a lesson. The BJP Karnataka is committed to fighting for the safety and security of the state's law and order," he underlined.

(With inputs from IANS)