A young woman was bitten by a stray dog while awaiting a anti-rabies dose for cat bite inside a state-run public health centre, here on Friday.

Aparna (31), along with her father, was waiting at a public health centre near the upcoming Adani Port at Vizhinjam in the capital city suburbs, when the incident took place.

Incidentally, she was at the health centre for her third dose of injection after being bitten by a cat.

According to her father, they arrived at the health centre around 8 a.m. "She was sitting on a chair waiting for her turn when a dog lying under it bit her. When we raised an alarm, the staff members came but did not administer any first aid. It was a by-stander of another patient who got a soap and cleaned my daughter's wound," the angry father said.

Later, she was referred to the General Hospital in the city located about 15 kms where a proper treatment was provided. Stray dog menace in Kerala has reached dangerous levels and there seems no major effort from the government to end it.

