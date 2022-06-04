Veteran Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former legislator Prayar Gopalakrishnan on Saturday passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while travelling to the state capital, according to party sources.

The 73-year-old leader was a legislator from 2001-06 from the Chadyamangalam constituency in Kollam district.

On Saturday late afternoon he was travelling from his home town in Kollam towards the state capital when he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite being taken to a hospital, he passed away.

Known as a loyalist of A.K. Antony, Gopalakrishnan was a popular leader in the cooperative sector and won numerous awards for being the best Co-operator.

In the Congress party, Gopalakrishnan rose from being a student leader to that of a state level leader and was a popular leader for the past nearly four decades.

He was the chairman of the MILMA (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) for several years and was the president of the Travancore Devasom Board (the body that controls the temples in the southern districts, including the famed Sabarimala temple).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing away of Gopalakrishnan.