After being humiliated over her dark complexion, a woman in Maharashtra's Raigad district poisoned the food at a family function, killing five and leaving 80 in the hospital.

The incident took place on June 18, when Pragya Survase mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the house-warming ceremony of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village. The poison killed four children and an elderly man.

Around 80 people were hospitalised due to food poisoning, and are undergoing treatment.

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder. "She confessed to doing it because of family disputes. 120 people fell ill and five died after eating at the party on Monday," said Raigad Superintendent of Police, Anil Paraskar.

[With inputs from ANI]