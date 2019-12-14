A year after a 45-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from fifth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai, a woman jumped off the third floor of state secretariat.

The 32-year-old woman tried to commit suicide from Maharashtra's seat of power, but survived as she landed in a safety net. The incident took place on Friday (December 13) afternoon.

The woman, identified as Priyanka Gupta, is resident of Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district, a police official said.

Here's a video of the incident:

#An Ulhasnagar resident has jumped from the #fourth floor of Mantralaya building in #South Mumbai. She has been taken to St George hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/fkco37TyIn — Richa Pinto (@richapintoTOI) December 13, 2019

A safety net was installed across the open space on the first floor of the seven-storey building. It was this net which saved Gupta.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Gupta and her husband are facing a case in Ulhasnagar, under assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

The official said that the case related to local police's action against their fruit juice stall. She had come to Mantralaya to seek "justice", she told police.

She was sent to St Georges Hospital for check-up and the further inquiry was on, the official added.

(With agency inputs)