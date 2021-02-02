The world's most famous photograph ever that has subconsciously been etched into the minds of every PC user as it is also the most viewed photograph ever isn't known to all. As it turns out, a woman was so fascinated by the iconic Windows wallpaper during a CNBC news telecast that she wanted it. Even if it meant writing to the person in whose backdrop the "landscape painting of green hill & blue sky with puffy white clouds" was shown during the news interview. Little did she know that her question will attract a lot of attention, but not for reasons she expected.

As per the screenshot of an enquiry email shared by NYT tech columnist Kevin Roose, the woman was curious about the painting behind Roose in a CNBC segment. She wanted to know the name of the artist and the painting so she could, well, maybe get one for herself. In fact, she even tried looking for the information, but to no avail.

"I watched one of your interviews recently and saw an absolutely wonderful painting on the wall behind your head. PLEASE email me the name of the artist and the name of this painting. I tried to find it online but had no luck. I love it!" she wrote.

Hilarious comments follow

The moment Roose decided to share the woman's enquiry on social media, netizens just couldn't pass on this opportunity for some humour. Starting with Roose himself, who wrote: "Ma'am I have *absolutely wonderful* news for you about the availability of this painting."

Several users took his lead and had some interesting takes. Check out the responses below:

Ma’am I have *absolutely wonderful* news for you about the availability of this painting pic.twitter.com/jOzUVV86zK — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) February 2, 2021

Finally, the big reveal

In case, the woman is still clueless as to what the photo is, here's the big reveal. The photograph, not painting, has for years been the default wallpaper on all Windows XP machines. A photographer named Charles O'Rear had took the photograph in northern California in 1996 using a Mamiya RZ67 film camera. The photograph was named Bliss, which was purchased by Microsoft for an undisclosed sum.