A female doctor in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises here on Friday.

She was a second-year postgraduate medical student at the hospital and was also working as a house staff with the chest medicine division.

The body was discovered by the hospital staff on the fourth floor of the emergency building of the hospital at around noon. Following the recovery of the body, tension broke out within the premises.

A huge police contingent led by the Deputy Commissioner of the North & North suburban division of Kolkata Police, Abhishek Gupta reached the spot immediately. Soon after, the Commissioner of city police, Vineet Kumar Goyal also reached the hospital premises.

Some of the doctors attached to the hospital told the media persons that there were injury marks on the body of the deceased doctor, The body has been sent for post-mortem purposes following which the exact reason for the death could be ascertained.

The entire autopsy process will be video-recorded.

BJP's Information technology cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya issued a message on his official X handle where he claimed that this was a case of rape and murder.

"A woman doctor, in a leading Govt hospital in Kolkata, raped and murdered. Her naked body found from the duty room. Mamata Banerjee Govt is trying to hide the crime. Kolkata Police has been asked to cover up, show it as suicide. Media is not being allowed in. Repeat: no woman, from #Sandeshkhali to Chopra, is safe in West Bengal," Malviya's Twitter message read.

Till the time the report was filed, there was no official reaction from the police administration in the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)