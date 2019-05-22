With an increase in temperature, many are desperately trying to stay cool in these hot summer with innovative methods, including this one woman who covered her entire car with cow dung.

The woman, identified as Sejal Shah, could not bear the heat and used an age-old method of applying cow dung to cool the temperature since the interior and exterior of cars can become very hot after sitting in the sun too long.

One a Facebook user, Rupesh Gaurang Das, posted the images on the social media platform commending Sejal's creative and eco-friendly way to protect her car from getting too heated.

He wrote, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen. It's in Amdavad. To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect car from getting hot. Mrs. Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool (sic)."

From time immemorial, cow dung has been used in many parts of the country for medicinal purposes, to ward off insects, and also as disinfectants. Even today, many rural households apply cow dung cakes on the exterior walls of their houses and wash their verandahs with turmeric and cow dung mixed in cow dung.