Woman accuses Chhattisgarh Home Minister’s nephew of rape

Nephew of State Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra has been accused of raping and assaulting a woman sexually in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur. The woman alleged that the accused made physical relations with her on pretext of marriage but abandoned her after pregnancy. The victim registered an FIR based on which a probe is underway. "We got information of the incident, we have registered an FIR" said SP of Surajpur.