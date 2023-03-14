Madhuri Dixit lost her mother Snehlata Dixit on March 12. The actor took to her social media handle to remember her and express how much she misses her. Snehlata Dikshit was 90. Madhuri and Dr. Shriram Nene issued a statement to the media sharing the heartbreaking news.

It read: "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones." Her last rites were performed at Worli's Vaikunth Dham.

On March 13, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om," Madhuri wrote.

Dixit lost her father at 91 in 2013.

"Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. Am emotionally and physically drained. But the love of my family, friends and all of you have made this bearable. She was a saint: full of life, wisdom, patience, and a sense of humour that pierced all barriers. She will be missed but never forgotten. Her memories will keep her alive forever for all of us," he wrote.

After her post, many celebs and her fans shared their condolences. Mouni Roy mentioned: "I'm so sorry ma'am. Sending love.." Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla commented: "Heartfelt condolences Madhuri..May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Last year in June, Madhuri celebrated her mother's 90th birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness." [sic]

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit married in 1999. Arin, the couple's first child, was born in 2003, and Ryan, the couple's second child, was born in 2005.