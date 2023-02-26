Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene have been happily married for over two decades now. Their marital bliss is something that everyone wishes to have and experience. So, it did come as a surprise when Madhuri revealed that their marriage has been a tough one. The Dhak Dhak girl blamed their contrasting careers for the same.

Madhuri's husband, Sriram Nene is a doctor by profession. The Kalank actress said that there have been times when something happened and her husband wasn't there as he was looking after someone else. She also added that there are times when she has to do everything all by herself and that takes a toll on the relationship.

The tough relationship

"It's hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings, there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else. Those are the things," the Fame Game actress said.

She went on to add, "But I guess it's also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights... I know in the hearts of hearts, you are a very good person. In a marriage, it is important to know your partner."

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene got married in 1999 and have two sons.