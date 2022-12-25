There is no doubt that streaming platforms have given a whole new dimension to movies. At difficult times like the covid pandemic, these platforms helped the ball rolling. From an economic point of view, OTT sites have added a new revenue model to makers. And most importantly, streaming sites have thrashed the language barrier making global cinema available at our fingertips. While keeping this trend in mind, many top stars are planning their OTT debut in a big way. Let's take at actors who made their OTT debut in 2022.

1. Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna & Esha Deol - Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Plot: Super-cop Rudra Veer Singh embarks on a journey through the maze of psychotic minds.

2. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Pandey - Gehraiyaan

Where: Amazon Prime

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Pandey

Director: Shakun Batra

Plot: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year-long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be going nowhere. But just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines.

3. Vicky Kaushal - Govinda Mera Naam

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednakar

Director: Shashank Khaitan,

Plot: The story revolves around Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time between his wife and girlfriend creating a comedy of errors.

4. Sunil Shetty & Vivek Oberoi - Dharavi Bank

Where: MX Player

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Akshay Poptani

Director: Samit Kakkad

Plot: The series revolves around the slum colony of Dharavi where a gangster with a business of over 30,000 crores is challenged by the government.

5. Randeep Hooda - CAT

Where: Netflix

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur

Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua

Plot: Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

6. Tamannaah - Babli Bouncer

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Tamannaah, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Plot: The story revolves around the life struggle of an uneducated village girl who dreams of becoming a female bouncer.

7. Yami Gautam - A Thursday

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma.

Director: Behzad Khambata

Plot: One fateful Thursday in the city of Mumbai invites tremendous horror when Naina, a nursery school teacher, holds 16 children hostage and produces a list of unfathomable demands.

8. Madhuri Dixit - Fame Game

Where: Netflix

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul

Director: Sri Rao

Plot: When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, and reveals painful truths.

10. Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla & Soha Ali Khan - Hush Hush

Where: Amazon Prime

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.

Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Kopal Naithani, Ashish Pandey

Plot: After a dangerous encounter at a party, four friends find themselves hurling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets. As their safe, privileged world turns dark and dangerous, the secrets they keep become the bond for their survival. An intelligent cop is in pursuit, as the four friends try to keep up this deception.

11. Raveen Tandon - Aranyak

Where: Netflix

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Charudutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy

Plot: Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

