There is no doubt that streaming platforms have given a whole new dimension to movies. At difficult times like the covid pandemic, these platforms helped the ball rolling. From an economic point of view, OTT sites have added a new revenue model to makers. And most importantly, streaming sites have thrashed the language barrier making global cinema available at our fingertips. While keeping this trend in mind, many top stars are planning their OTT debut in a big way. Let's take at actors who made their OTT debut in 2022.
1. Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna & Esha Deol - Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol
Director: Rajesh Mapuskar
Plot: Super-cop Rudra Veer Singh embarks on a journey through the maze of psychotic minds.
2. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Pandey - Gehraiyaan
Where: Amazon Prime
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Pandey
Director: Shakun Batra
Plot: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year-long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be going nowhere. But just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines.
3. Vicky Kaushal - Govinda Mera Naam
Where: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednakar
Director: Shashank Khaitan,
Plot: The story revolves around Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time between his wife and girlfriend creating a comedy of errors.
4. Sunil Shetty & Vivek Oberoi - Dharavi Bank
Where: MX Player
Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Akshay Poptani
Director: Samit Kakkad
Plot: The series revolves around the slum colony of Dharavi where a gangster with a business of over 30,000 crores is challenged by the government.
5. Randeep Hooda - CAT
Where: Netflix
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur
Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua
Plot: Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.
6. Tamannaah - Babli Bouncer
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Cast: Tamannaah, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid
Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
Plot: The story revolves around the life struggle of an uneducated village girl who dreams of becoming a female bouncer.
7. Yami Gautam - A Thursday
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Cast: Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma.
Director: Behzad Khambata
Plot: One fateful Thursday in the city of Mumbai invites tremendous horror when Naina, a nursery school teacher, holds 16 children hostage and produces a list of unfathomable demands.
8. Madhuri Dixit - Fame Game
Where: Netflix
Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul
Director: Sri Rao
Plot: When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, and reveals painful truths.
10. Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla & Soha Ali Khan - Hush Hush
Where: Amazon Prime
Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan.
Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Kopal Naithani, Ashish Pandey
Plot: After a dangerous encounter at a party, four friends find themselves hurling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets. As their safe, privileged world turns dark and dangerous, the secrets they keep become the bond for their survival. An intelligent cop is in pursuit, as the four friends try to keep up this deception.
11. Raveen Tandon - Aranyak
Where: Netflix
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana
Director: Charudutt Acharya and Rohan Sippy
Plot: Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.
