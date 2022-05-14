Madhuri Dixit would be seen playing the role of a homosexual mother in Maja Maa. Madhuri would be seen in Amazon Prime Video's first original Hindi movie, Maja Maa. After The Fame Game and the appreciation it received for Madhuri taking on such a bold role, the prolific actress seems all set to wow the audience again.

Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh are some other star cast in the film. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. In Dedh Ishqiya too, Madhuri's character had given us glimpses of her being a homosexual.

Why she said yes to the project

"It goes without saying that the homosexual element is obviously handled sensitively, minus any titillation in Maja Maa. Times have changed. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar also played a lesbian in Badhaai Do and her portrayal was depicted beautifully. Similarly, Madhuri Dixit's character, too, has been handled sensitively in Maja Maa. That's why a star like her agreed to sign for such an out-of-the-box part," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

"Madhuri Dixit in Maja Maa plays a homosexual character. How her sexual orientation leads to conflict, madness and loads of entertainment while she's gearing up for her son's wedding -- forms the crux of the film," it further stated.