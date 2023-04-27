For the last few years, Sima Taparia's name often grabs a spot in the trends list. And watch any one episode of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking and you would precisely know why! The matchmaker from Mumbai, who often refers to herself as 'Sima aunty from Mumbai' has raked up her fee ever since the show's popularity.

The exorbitant fee

As per a report in Scoopwhoop, Taparia now charges somewhere between Rs 1 to 4 lakh for a match. One user on Twitter had earlier shared that owing to the show's buzz, the matchmaker now only chooses to go for matchmaking where the weddings are going to be above Rs 5-10 crore. However, we couldn't verify the claims made by the Twitter user.

Sima's mantra for matchmaking

"No one gets a 100 percent of things on their checklist for a partner. A 70 percent match is not bad at all. I ask you to be patient and open to compromising a bit and that you not be too egotistical about the process," Sima Taparia says on her matchmaking mantra.

Even though Sima Taparia continues to have a zero-success rate in the show, she did reveal that after the first season aired, she was bombarded with calls. She revealed that all the trolling did get to her at one point and she thought of giving it all up, but the faith the clients had in her made her go ahead.