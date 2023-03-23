Love her or hate her, you can't escape Sima aunty or "Sima from Mumbai". Netflix is all set to be back with the third season of Indian Matchmaking on April 21. And needless to say, social media had all kinds of things to say. Let's take a look.

Netflix announced the show is coming back for its third season with pictures from the series. "Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time @simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21!" the caption read.

Social media reacts

"If there's no Aparna this season, I am not watching," one user wrote. "Waiting for Tanmay Bhat to react to this," another user wrote. "Netflix's standard keeps falling and falling... And now it seems it has hit rock bottom... Therez hardly any watchable content any more... If you guys always cater to the masses, you will lose subscriptions.. @netflix_in," one more social media user commented.

"This is so cringe but I love watching it," another social media user commented. "Worst and the best show at the same time," a netizen opined. "Sima aunty from Mumbai is more popular than all stars combined," another netizen wrote. Ever since it aired, the show has received a wide spectrum of reactions. While many have loved it, many have called it quite regressive.

Sima on the show being called regressive

"In 200 crore people, how can everyone be the same? If 5000 are criticising, crores are appreciating. Not everyone can have a taste. It depends on person to person. It never bothers me. I enjoy watching the memes made about me. People have the right to tell if they are not liking something," Sima Taparia had once said in an interview to Financial Express about the show being called "regressive".