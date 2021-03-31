Kkusum fame actress Nausheen Ali Sardar has made some startling revelations about Sima Taparia. The actress has alleged that Netflix's Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia refused to enroll her as a client owing to her religion. The 38-year old actress revealed that her parents wanted her to get enrolled but was shocked over the reason behind not taking her as a client.

Nausheen revealed that her family wanted her to get enrolled as she was not even going on dates. The lockdown period made her parents want to see her settle down and they approached Sima Taparia. However, they were in for a rude shock when the match-maker told them to their face that she doesn't cater to Muslims or Catholics.

"My family was insisting on getting me enrolled on a matrimonial site since the lockdown was going on, and I wasn't even going on dates or anything as such. So they thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics," Nausheen told Pinkvilla.

Nausheen Ali furious

She further said, "I mean it's 2021! Yes, I am a Muslim, so what? I have an equal right too in society...I had gotten so annoyed at this that I put this entire bitter experience on her social media page where I had asked her to broaden her mindset. But my family feared for me and they got me to pull the post down. They feared that somebody would harm me because of my venting out."

Religious discrimination

In an earlier interview with International Business Times, Nausheen Ali Sardar had spoken up about not getting roles owing to her religion. She had said, "Without naming anybody, I would like to tell you that I was selected for a couple of roles, where later on I was told that they don't want to take me because those were all Hindu characters. 'We cannot allow you to play a Hindu goddess', they said. And that completely shook me. We are in 2020, buying or renting a flat in Mumbai and being turned down from a role because I am not a Hindu, has been the three things which have totally shocked me."