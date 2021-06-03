A day after Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amrinder Singh's wife and Lok Sabha member from Patiala, Preneet Kaur targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'ignoring' Amritsar, now it's the turn of Sidhu's wife to hit back.

"While COVID was devastating people, you were not in Patiala for almost a year but in your farms. Do not bother about Amritsar East, it's being handled very efficiently. He will not leave his people in the lurch. He used his savings to provide ration to his people," Navjot Kaur, wife of cricketer-turned-politician, tweeted.

As Preneet Kaur represents the Patiala Parliamentary constituency, Sidhu's wife seized this opportunity to alleged that Kaur has ignored her Lok Sabha constituency. "Few months taken for recuperating from a life-threatening illness in his parental house should not disturb you. Welcome to check his medical reports", she further tweeted.

Preneet Kaur asks Sidhu to focus on Amritsar only



Patiala Lok Sabha Preneet Kaur, on Wednesday, had advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to focus on his assembly constituency and help fight the coronavirus. After meeting a three-member panel at Delhi, Preneet Kaur said that Sidhu has the responsibility to look after his constituency during the pandemic.

"He needs to put in strong effort to ensure that his area and Punjab are safe. If he has any grievances, he should take them up with the Chief Minister and the party high command," she told reporters.

Sidhu's wife offers to re-join as doctor

Regretting that she was not allowed to meet Congress workers, Navjot Kaur, a medical doctor, has offered to re-join the profession to serve the people due to the current Covid pandemic. She, however, regretted that neither was she allowed to meet the Congress workers nor to serve as a doctor, which was her profession before joining politics in the year 2012.

"Despite having no political post, I was meeting core Congress workers from Punjab. I was asked to stop. I was doing only social work. During COVID peak I was just arranging medicines, oxygen, and beds for people. I applied to rejoin, again I got no response. What do you want?", she tweeted.

