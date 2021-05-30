Taking a lead, the Jammu and Kashmir governmet has started preparations, war-footing, for the suspected third wave of Coronavirus by creating Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in different hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday inspected the work of a 500-bedded dedicated COVID hospital being constructed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Khonmoh in Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of developing specialized critical care for infants and children. He directed the officials to prepare a 25-bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the facility with a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, dieticians, and coordinators.

DRDO hospitals, oxygen plants part of third wave preparation

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo has announced that the administration has already started preparations for the suspected third wave of Coronavirus. He said that two 500-bedded hospitals-one at Jammu and another at Srinagar are part of preparations for the third wave. He further added that decision to install oxygen plants at sub-districts and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as preparations for suspected wave.

Ten-member panel already submitted interim report; submit action plan soon

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already constituted a ten-member committee to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID. The Crisis Management Group of the J&K Government has included the top health officials of the Union Territory including the director of AIIMS Jammu. The panel is headed by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.

This committee has already submitted its interim report and it is preparing an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir with a special focus on preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities, treatment protocols, arrangement of essential drugs/logistics, Machinery and Equipment, oxygen supply, manpower, etc.

In its action plan, the panel will also formulate a plan to ramp up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for the Pediatrics/Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more along with the strengthening of Healthcare/COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the UT.