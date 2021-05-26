Amid unprecedented crisis-like situation due to outbreak of the pandemic, old-aged persons and children need special attention as they are vulnerable and getting depression due to ongoing Corona restrictions.

"Corona pandemic has affected the mental health of the people due to isolation, restriction on movement, social gathering, and idleness which has barred people to have normal social interaction and outdoor activities," said Dr. Junaid Nabi, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar. Another reason, the doctor said, which has affected mental health is fear, stigma, and isolation period of COVID positive patients.

Do not allow children to feel alone

As children haven't been to school for one and a half year now due to pandemic lockdown, they were not able to interact, play and express themselves with friends and classmates. Due to this isolation in children tends to develop stress and anxiety, which parents need to take care of so that children don't feel lonely.

The psychiatrist advised that parents need to engage their wards in various hobbies and creativity. "Working parents should capitalize this period to spend most of the time with children by involving them in physical and mental activities that would be beneficial for both parents and children," he advised.

The old-aged need special attention

Regarding old-aged people, the psychiatrist said that they are vulnerable as well as an easy target of virus and have been distressed by the pandemic. This age group also needs to be taken care of very well, he said. "It is the responsibility of younger members in a family to share valuable time with them and interact more and more with them to keep them in high spirits", he said.

Positive ambiance must in homes to overcome fear psychosis

The psychiatrist said that the fear of catching an infection and the later repercussions has taken a maximum toll on sound minds. He, however, advised that it is essential to overcome the fear psychosis with a positive mind that 'the pandemic phase is temporary, and this shall pass too".

Besides, the stigma attached to COVID infection has also affected the mental health of patients. "Some people don't come to help infected patients, instead they run away from them. This behaviour is absolutely wrong," he said and called for a compassionate attitude towards patients to help them out of the disease.