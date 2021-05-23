As the deadly Coronavirus has shattered all hopes of villagers due to unprecedented deaths, 96-year-old Badrinath Sharma has set an inspiration for demoralized people by successfully beating the deadly virus through his 'willpower' and "positivity."

"It is all due to willpower and grit that he has defeated deadly virus at this age", Ajay Sharma, grandson of Badrinath Sharma told International Business Times. "From day one after tested positive, he religious followed directions of the doctors for medication and also adopted some traditional methods to beat the virus," informed Ajay.

Badrinath, Lambardar of the border village of Gardwal in Samba district of J&K, had tested positive on May 10 but he defeated the deadly virus within 10 days. Being an ex-serviceman, Badrinath has a habit of doing physical exercise every morning and his routine helped him to beat the Coronavirus.

Intentionally prefer home isolation over hospitalization

The courage of the brave old man can be gauged from the fact that he rejected suggestions of the doctors for admission to the nearby COVID Care Centre. Being a Lambardar, he was aware of the control room established by the authorities for Corona patients, so he remained in touch with doctors there for guidance and medication.

The situation was very challenging as all 10 members of his family were tested positive. Sharma's daughter-in-law, Anita Sharma, who is Sarpanch of Gadwal Panchayat, was also tested positive.

"Facing all odds, our grandfather ensured positive ambiance at home through his willpower and courage. His grit and resilience gave power to all family members," Ajay Sharma said.

Revives shattered hopes of border-dwellers

Avinash Choudhary, president of the Border Welfare Organization, has revived hopes among border-dwellers who are bearing the maximum brunt of the deadly virus. "Unlike the first wave, the second wave has engulfed border areas. Due to non-availability of health infrastructure, people have lost all hopes but the success story of Badrinath Sharma has given new hopes to the inhabitants", Choudhary, told International Business Times. He said that nonagenarian has successfully defeated the virus through his willpower and courage.