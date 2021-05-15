A day after reviving the sweets exchange ritual on festivals on the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan on Friday dropped arms and ammunition through drones on the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of the Jammu region.

After watching the mysterious movement of a drone near IB early this morning, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a search operation this afternoon near Samba and recovered weapons wrapped in a polythene bag. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol, one magazine, and other material were recovered nearly 250 metres inside the Indian Territory.

"Our alert troops have once again foiled nefarious designs of Pakistan. We are ever alert and vigilant on the IB, round the clock, to thwart any such attempt in future also", IG, BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal said.

Revived sweets exchange custom

First time after the Pulwama terror attack, India and Pakistan has reviewed the custom of exchanging sweets on the LoC on the occasion of festivals. Indian and Pakistan army exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point and Mendhar-Hot Spring crossing along the LoC in the Poonch sector of Jammu province. This custom of exchanging sweets was suspended after the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.

Earlier attempt to drop arms foiled

On April 24 troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) had foiled an attempt of Pakistan to drop weapons into the Indian side through drones in the Arnia sector on the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu. Two drones/UAVs were observed entering from Pakistan's side and immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory.

Sticky bomb dropped by drones recovered early this year.

In the month of February this year, the BSF had recovered bombs dropped by a drone in the Samba sector. 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets, which could be used as "sticky bombs" by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely-held device. Arms dropped by a drone operated from the Pakistani side were also recovered in Akhnoor some months back.