Two days after airing his strong resentment against the decision of the party high command to repeat from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called himself a loyal BJP Karyakarta.

Reacting to a social media post attributed to him by a netizen, Tsering clarified that he did not make statements against the party after a remark criticizing the party was falsely attributed to him.

An X user posted a quote that was attributed to the BJP MP and wrote in Hindi, "Joining BJP and supporting Modi was my worst decision. I was not aware of his strategy, people of Ladakh please forgive me."

Namgyal later wrote, "I want to clarify that I never said these words. I strongly condemn those spreading false statements by misusing my name. As a loyal BJP Karyakarta, I've always admired our most dynamic leader Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and all our leadership".

Namgyal raised a revolt against party's decision

As reported earlier, minutes after being dropped from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat by the party high command, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the incumbent Member of Parliament and a prominent figure within the BJP, swiftly voiced his dissent.

"Today, the BJP announced a new candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification. I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice to a dedicated Karyakarta. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voiced their disapproval of this decision. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all supporters for their steadfast backing", Namgyal posted on his Facebook page.

Tashi starts campaign for elections

On Friday, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the conduct of polling on the Ladakh seat.

As per the notification, the candidates can file their nomination papers till May 3, while the last day to withdraw their nominations is May 6. The polling on the seat will take place on May 20.

After the issuance of the notification, BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson started the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections to retrieve its ground in the old desert.

The alliance between Congress and NC has also escalated the worries of the BJP, which has been facing tough times in the region due to protests and hunger strikes launched by the people of Ladakh in favour of two major demands—Statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

In an apparent bid to regain some ground in Ladakh, the BJP has replaced sitting Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal with chief executive councilor of Leh Council Tashi Gyalson for the Ladakh seat.