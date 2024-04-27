Smelling a deep-rooted conspiracy in the demand of the BJP and some other parties to delay elections of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, the National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) asked the Election Commission not to postpone polls.

"There is no reason to delay elections on this seat because the campaigning has been going smoothly and two main contenders on this Parliamentary constituency have not raised such demand", Omar Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah appealed to the Election Commission not to postpone the polling and cautioned that delaying elections would give a wrong message.

In an obvious reference to the BJP, Omar pointed out that the demand for postponement is not from all parties and some of the people who have written to the Election Commission are not contesting election on this seat.

When asked about the future action plans of the party in case the Election Commission delayed elections on this seat Omar said, "All options are open to us. We are also exploring legal options also".

"First of all, we appeal to the Election Commission not to postpone the elections. The Election Commission should issue a directive to the local administration to keep the road open," he said.

Abdullah asked the Election Commission not to give any response to the letter written by some parties and individuals, including the BJP for postponement of the elections under the garb of closure of the Mughal Road.

Mehbooba echoes Omar's concern

Joining Omar Abdullah in opposing any move to postpone elections, Mehbooba Mufti, who is campaigning in the border district of Poonch, said that leaders of different political parties have ganged up against her.

"They do not want to see me in Parliament. The people, cutting across religious and party lines, are coming forward in my support and they are, therefore, using the Election Commission to defer and rig the elections", she said.

Mehbooba said she travelled through the Mughal road which was recently opened for traffic and now the BJP and its friend parties have suddenly raked up the issue of the Mughal road.

Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that only 10 days are left for polling on this seat so there is no reason to postpone the elections.

BJP to respect EC's decision

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the party will respect any decision by the Election Commission in this regard.

"Election Commission is an autonomous body. As a citizen of this country, we respect the Election Commission. If the Election Commission takes any decision, we will respect their decision," he said.

Raina said that only two candidates could file their nominations from the Rajouri-Poonch region, while the majority have filed their nominations from the Kashmir Valley due to the closure of the Mughal road connecting Kashmir with the Rajouri-Poonch belt.

Election Commission seeks report from CS, CEO J&K

After getting representation from some political parties, the Election Commission of India has sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of J&K.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on road conditions and weather conditions and accessibility-related constraints shall be furnished, apart from a report of any other relevant points as contained in the representations or otherwise, to the Commission immediately.

Among those who have submitted their representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) include J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, DPAP candidate Advocate Mohammad Salim Parray, Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari, Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples' Front and two independent candidates namely Ali Mohammad Wani and Arshad Ali Lone.