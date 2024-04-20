The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) has made abrogation of Article 370 as its poll plank by promising the people to restore the "special status" of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP has taken a tough stand to counter the campaign of its arch-rival the National Conference on the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PDP had lost all three seats of Kashmir Valley due to the anger of the people for entering into an alliance with the BJP.

Although Lok Sabha elections were held after the breaking of the alliance, the party faced the wrath of the people for its "wrong decision".

While the PDP and the National Conference are supporting the Congress on two Parliamentary seats in Jammu province, both the parties indulged in exchanging barbs in Kashmir Valley to demonize each other.

"The ongoing electoral battle transcends mere developmental issues, focusing instead on safeguarding the core identity and interests of Jammu and Kashmir", Mehbooba Mufti said while addressing a series of meetings in south Kashmir on Saturday.

She highlighted the multifaceted challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir's populace, ranging from economic burdens to social injustices.

"The current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir reflects a systematic assault on our rights and resources. From skyrocketing electricity bills to the denial of employment opportunities for educated youth, our people are bearing the brunt of these injustices. Our lands are being taken away from us, our resources and our jobs are being bartered to outsiders. Our people are being turned into bonded laborers with no identity and no say", she observed.

Terms abrogation of Art 370 as illegal

Within hours of filing her nomination paper from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released her party's manifesto and termed the abrogation of Article 370 as illegal and unconstitutional.

"Since 2019 after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 J&K has been converted into an open air prison. There has been an unending onslaught on our collective identity, land, jobs, resources and infringement upon the very freedom to speak", reads the manifesto released by the PDP.

"A slew of decisions taken thousands of kilometers away in Delhi are being taken on a daily basis to disempower and dispossess us. There is a dire need to raise our voice against this onslaught on the floor of the parliament", the party said.

"First starting with drastic changes to state subject and land laws. Followed by the outsourcing of our resources by gifting contracts to outsiders. Even development projects are handed over to non-locals. Hundreds of government employees have been fired on flimsy grounds. Along with livelihoods passports too have been criminalized", the party said.

For the first time a regional party in J&K has come up with a realistic roadmap in accordance with current ground realities that the state has been thrown into since 2019. PDP has reiterated its stand as a facilitator to the resolution of the larger J&K issue & also raising our… pic.twitter.com/7UogndqLsZ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 20, 2024

Prioritising Youth Empowerment Party's main agenda: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) is committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and youth are the main strength of our party.

Addressing the function during the joining of prominent youth NC leader Feroz Khan from Rajouri, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that Empowering youth and ensuring their dignity and honor are crucial aspects of any political party's platform, and it's commendable that JKPDP emphasizes these values.

PDP contesting elections on three seats of Kashmir Valley

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is part of the INDIA bloc but contesting all seats in Valley, declared the names of three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against the National Conference Mian Altaf, making the newly carved out constituency the most high-profile contest in Jammu and Kashmir. The Apni Party has named Zaffar Iqbal Manhas. The BJP has not fielded its candidate for this seat.

PDP's youth wing president Waheed Parra is contesting the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla. The PDP is supporting the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.