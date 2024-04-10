Ignored by the Congress high command while finalizing seat adjustment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) started an aggressive campaign on the three Parliamentary seats of the Kashmir Valley.

PDP workers have been directed to start a door-to-door campaign to expose the National Conference in Kashmir Valley to retrieve lost ground.

Before starting the campaign, Mehbooba Mufti visited her father's grave in Bijbehara, Anantnag. She went there to offer prayers.

When speaking to reporters, Mufti didn't mention any specific party or person, but she expressed concern that some forces want to prevent her from participating in Parliament. They fear that her genuine voice might cause problems for them.

Mufti also highlighted the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir and expressed sadness about the delicate political situation in the region. She emphasized the importance of preserving their identity.

Despite these difficulties, Mufti remains hopeful. She has a strong belief in the people of South Kashmir and Pir Panjal. Throughout her visits to various villages, she has consistently tried to assist people in overcoming their hardships to the best of her abilities.

NC, Cong seal seat agreement on Monday

The National Conference and Congress on Monday formally announced seat adjustment on all six seats of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by rejecting claims of the coalition partner Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)

Former Chief Minister and Vice President of NC Omar Abdullah along with Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera in a joint press conference announced that both the parties would contest elections on six seats of J&K and Ladakh.

While Congress will contest on Jammu-Reasi, Udhampur-Doda, and Ladakh seats, the National Conference will field its candidates on Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla seats.

When asked about sidelining PDP, which is one of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress leader Pawan Khera said that seat adjustment and alliance are two different things.

"J&K is a very small state having five seats so accommodating all coalition partners was a difficult task", he said, adding, "We tried our best to accommodate PDP but the NC has genuine claims of three seats which the party had won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections".

While replying to a question regarding the decision of the PDP to field its candidates on three seats in Kashmir Valley, Omar Abdullah revealed that during discussions PDP was assured to properly accommodate in the next Assembly elections but the party (PDP) leaders were adamant to contest Lok Sabha elections.

As reported earlier, on Sunday PDP announced to contest Lok Sabha polls on three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley, stating that the party will support the Congress in Jammu, however, the grand old party announced the seat-sharing deal with the National Conference snubbing the PDP.

Mehbooba Mufti will herself contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency where the National Conference candidate is prominent Gujjar leader Mian Altaf.

PDP youth president Waheed Para will contest from the Srinagar-Pulwama seat and former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir will contest from the Baramulla constituency.