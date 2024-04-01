The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) have shown strong support for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which has put the Congress party in a difficult position in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the PDP and NC are part of the INDIA bloc, Congress cannot openly support either of these regional parties.

Sources say that the Congress leadership has instructed local leaders to avoid taking sides publicly between the PDP and NC. Instead of asking workers to support a particular party, Congress leaders are appealing to the people to ensure the defeat of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir to protect jobs and land rights of locals.

It's worth noting that the three Kashmir Valley seats may see friendly competition between the PDP and NC, even though they are both part of the INDIA bloc.

Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP president, has begun campaigning for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, which the NC is also focussing on. Mehbooba Mufti has addressed a series of public meetings in Poonch to mobilize support for her party for the coming Lok Sabha elections on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Farooq, Mehbooba attend opposition's rally at Delhi Ram Leela Maidan

At a rally in New Delhi, similar to one in Mumbai, both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were present on Sunday. Dr. Farooq Abdullah stated that he is committed to the INDIA bloc and stressed the importance of strengthening it to protect the country's Constitution.

"Our main goal is to defend our nation's Constitution, which is currently under threat, as seen by the dangers faced by the Chief Justice of India," Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.

He also spoke about the rising tensions among different communities without naming the BJP, saying, "Different religious groups are being turned against each other. We need to be aware of this and speak out against this dangerous trend."

Interestingly both leaders from Kashmir Valley reiterated their commitment to jointly fight the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections during the Ram Leela Maidan rally but in J&K leaders of both parties are ready to take on each other.

Senior National Conference leader and veteran politician Mian Altaf Ahmed Lahrvi has been nominated as the National Conference candidate for the South Kashmir Pir Panjal parliamentary seat.

NC announces Mian Altaf as party candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Giving a clear message that the party is not going to adjust coalition partner PDP, the National Conference on Monday announced a former minister and legislator from Kangan and a prominent Gujjar leader of J&K Mian Altaf as its Lok Sabha candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Announcing the name of Mian Altaf, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, said that Mian Altaf is the best candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

This is the party's first candidature announcement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls slated to commence on April 19 in 7 phases across the country.

According to party sources, Omar Abdullah is likely to contest from the Srinagar-Pulwama constituency and Choudhary Ramzan is likely to contest from Baramulla seat.