social media

Within minutes after the party high command dropped him from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the sitting Member of Parliament and poster boy of BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal raised a banner of revolt.

"Today, the BJP announced a new candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification. I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice to a dedicated Karyakarta. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voicing their disapproval of this decision. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all supporters for their steadfast backing," Namgyal posted on his social media platform Facebook within minutes after the decision of the BJP's Central Election Committee.

social media

BJP drops Namgyal, fields Tashi Gyalson for Ladakh seat

BJP on Tuesday dropped the Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and cleared the name of Tashi Gyalson for this seat. Tashi Gyalson is the Chief Executive Councilor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh.

via X

For the last one month, there has been suspense over the name of the BJP candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat because residents of Ladakh have expressed their anger over the style of functioning of the Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Sources said that the high command is not happy with the working of Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who is busy taking publicity at the national level instead of solving the problem at Ladakh.

Namgyal was removed as Ladakh BJP chief in January 2022

After the beginning of the agitation in Ladakh, JTS never used his influence to prevent the stir from becoming a mass movement.

In January 2022, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was removed from the post of party president of Ladakh to placate annoyed members of the Leh Apex Body.

The LAB had earlier criticized Namgyal for trying to hoodwink the Ladakhi people.

After his speech in the Parliament on the 6th schedule, Namgyal faced criticism from the LAB for not taking a stand on the issue

The Apex Committee had taken strong exception to the statement made by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in the Parliament, demanding an amendment in the LAHDC Act 1997 to confer a safeguard to Ladakh on the lines of the 6th schedule.

The BJP had appointed former executive councillor Phunchok Stanzin as the new party president of Ladakh. Phunchok replaced the party's sitting Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who is BJP's face in the mountainous region of Ladakh.

Namgyal was appointed Ladakh BJP president on July 20 2020. As per the constitution of the BJP, the tenure of a president is three years.

Namgyal had earned national fame after his spirited speech in the Parliament after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs).