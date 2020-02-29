The Witcher season 2 is already getting fans hyped up, and Netflix is only fanning the flames with new morsels of information. However, this new piece of casting information may disappoint a few fans.

Apparently, another Witcher will be joining Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in season 2 of the hit Netflix show. Reportedly, Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, the "oldest and most experienced Witcher" on the Continent.

Fans had wanted Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill to essay the role of Vesemir, but sadly that is not to be. Vesemir is a partner in crime to Geralt, featuring quite prominently in the videogames as well as the books. Vesemir is considered a mentor and a friend to Henry Cavill's character.

Bodnia seems like a Netflix regular, On Killing Eve, he debuted in season 1 as Konstantin, the handler of assassin Villenelle (Jodie Comer). He also appears in another Netflix project, the series adaptation of The Letter for the King.

The Witcher gained popularity through the massively successful videogames by CD Projekt Red. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt videogame saw quite an uptick in sales after the release of the series. Henry Cavill himself is a self-professed fan of the videogames.

Season 2 of The Witcher, which will arrive on Netflix some time in 2021, will also feature newcomers Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson. While Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are also expected to return for season 2 as Yennefer and Ciri respectively, as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Siri will also return for season 2. Netflix is also reportedly developing an anime movie that will expand the world of The Witcher.