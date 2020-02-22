Game of Thrones showrunners Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss have just landed Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh to star in their latest Netflix project, The Chair.

Reportedly, Oh will play the title role in a six-episode dramedy called The Chair at the streamer. The project was co-created by Amanda Peet (Togetherness, Brockmire), who will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff (Peet's husband) and D.B. Weiss, along with GoT veteran Bernie Caulfield and Oh.

It seems like The Chair will be Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss' first show after Game of Thrones ended. The HBO hit ended on a disappointing note, and the fans were left dissatissfied. The final season of Game of Thrones was considered to be the worst.

It is known that Benioff and Weiss signed a $200 million overall deal with Netflix last summer, leaving their longtime home at HBO. The Chair is the first project they've produced under that deal.

Game of Thrones was a massive juggernaut for HBO up until the final season. Season 8 of the show left a bad taste in the mouths of fans, so The Chair might be met with apprehension, even if it stars the brilliant Sandra Oh.

The Chair joins a list of upcoming Netflix series that includes opioid crisis drama Painkiller, Tom Hiddleston-led political thriller White Stork, Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, a live-action adaptation of manga One Piece and dramedy On the Verge from Julie Delpy.

Sandra Oh's previous credits include a long stint on the hit drama Grey's Anatomy and now a glorious run on a stunning show, Killing Eve. We hope Sandra is able to brinbg the much needed goodwill that Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss so badly need.