Jennifer Lawrence is headed to Netflix with a new comedy. The Oscar winning actress is reportedly teaming up with Oscar-nominated director Adam McKay on his new Netflix comedy movie Don't Look Up.

The 29-year-old actress will play one of two 'low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet earth,' according to a Netflix press release.

Lawrence will play one of the two astronomers, with production slated to begin this April, and Netflix is expected to release the film later this year.

Jennifer Lawrence has had a rough time run at the box-office lately with a slew of disappointing films, the latest of which was X-Men: Dark Phoenix. So, her move to the streaming service might be considered a safe bet. Jennifer Lawrence might be looking to capitalise on the streaming giant's user base.

Reportedly, Lawrence recently wrapped filming on director Lila Neugebauer's Untitled film for A24, which she stars in and produces through her Excellent Cadaver company. Jennifer Lawrence sure is keeping herself busy. And it looks like she is trying to branch out as a producer as well.

After Don't Look Up, Lawrence will move on immediately to her next film, Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Youth, The New Pope).

Jennifer Lawrence recently got married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney. 'Things between them are very serious,' a source told US Weekly about the pair. 'They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul,' the anonymous source added.

Lawrence began dating Maroney shortly after she broke up with Darren Aronofsky, and now the pair are happily married with Jennifer very well on the cusp of a lucrative poartnership with Netflix.