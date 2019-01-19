Jennifer Lawrence seems to have found love again. And she is not shying away from it by the looks of it. Reportedly Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend Cooke Maroney have been nearly inseparable during their short six-months together.

And she couldn't seem to hide her love for her beau during a romantic dinner date to Elio's restaurant in New York.

The Academy Award winner apparently only had eyes for her art gallery director love as she leaned in to give him a sweet kiss during in the middle of their intimate meal.

The actress seems to have opted for a simple and warm look, wearing a peacoat with a chunky grey knit. 'Things between them are very serious,' a source told US Weekly about the pair. 'They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul,' the anonymous source added.

It is being reported that the couple first started seeing each other in June, after Maroney was introduced to Lawrence by her best friend Laura Simpson. Reportedly she most recently dated her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky from September 2016 to October 2017. Before Aronofsky, Lawrence was in a secret relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin from September 2014 to August 2015.

Martin is the ex-husband of Gwyneth Paltrow who seems to be intent on sharing her bedroom preferences on the internet for fun.

And, she also dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014, revealing in an interview with Marc Maron in February that she's still good friends with all of her exes.

Jennifer Lawrence seems to be moving away from dating famous celebrities. As Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director is far from a Hollywood big shot. We hope Jennifer Lawrence has finally found love. You can check out the pics here: