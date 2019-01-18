IT services bellwether Wipro said on Friday net profit jumped 30 percent year-on year to Rs 2,510.4 crore in the third quarter.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 34.9 percent to Rs 2,544 crore in the October-December quarter. In the same quarter last year the software services provider had posted Rs 1,930.10 in net profits.

On a further positive note, the Bengaluru-headquartered software giant forecast higher sequential revenue in the next quarter.

The results beat analysts estimates, Reuters said, citing data compiled from Refinitiv Eikon. According to Wipro revenue from its IT services to will be between $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion for the March quarter.

Revenue from IT services grew 13 percent to 146.66 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) in the third quarter, while total revenue rose 10.2 percent.

The board also approved an issue of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:3.

Shares in the Bengaluru-based company closed 3.2 percent higher while the broader Mumbai market ended up 0.02 percent.

Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly net profit while Infosys Ltd reported a 29.6 percent profit slump on account of a one-off gain last year.

