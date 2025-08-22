In a significant shift for India's online gaming sector, major platforms such as WinZO and PokerBaazi have announced the suspension of their real-money gaming operations. This decision follows the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which enforces a comprehensive ban on real-money online games, including their promotion and financial transactions. The legislation has prompted immediate compliance from several key players, marking a pivotal moment for the industry.

WinZO, known as India's largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform, has decided to withdraw all real-money gaming offerings effective August 22, 2025. The company, which boasts a community of over 250 million users engaging with more than 100 games in 15 languages, emphasized its commitment to adhering to the law. "In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings w.e.f 22nd August 2025," the company stated. WinZO has consistently prioritized integrity, user safety, and national security over monetization, aligning this decision with its core values.

The platform expressed gratitude to its team, investors, and partners for their unwavering support through various challenges, including the pandemic, taxation shocks, and regulatory changes. "As a nation, an industry, and as entrepreneurs, we now stand at a defining juncture. The choices we make today will shape how government and industry collaborate, how young entrepreneurs dream, and how global investors continue to believe in Indian innovation," WinZO stated. The company views this moment not as an end but as a new beginning in its ongoing journey.

Impact on Major Players

Similarly, PokerBaazi, another significant player in the online gaming sector, announced the immediate suspension of its real-money gaming operations. "With a very heavy heart, we announce that PokerBaazi will be pausing its operations in compliance with The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Effective immediately, no real money games will be offered on our platform," the company said in a statement. PokerBaazi plans to evaluate its future course of action once the Bill is fully enacted.

The impact of the new legislation is not limited to WinZO and PokerBaazi. Industry giants like Dream11 and My11Circle had already ceased offering real-money games earlier in the week, highlighting the widespread effect of the new law on India's online gaming sector. The legislation has sparked a wave of compliance across the industry, with platforms like MPL, Zupee, and Gameskraft also suspending their cash-based game offerings.

Dream11 users received in-app notifications informing them that the platform would no longer offer cash games and contests. The decision underscores the government's clear stance against real-money gaming, which has been a subject of regulatory ambiguity for years. Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder of the gaming platform Rush, announced the company's exit from the Indian market, citing the government's firm position on real-money gaming. "We will exit India completely and focus 100% of our efforts on the US and global markets. The Govt of India has made its stance clear: Real Money Gaming will not be allowed," Mittal stated in a LinkedIn post.

The new legislation has also affected the stock market, with shares of companies like Nazara Technologies experiencing a decline. Nazara Tech shares tumbled nearly 5% following the announcement of PokerBaazi's suspension of operations. The company, which holds a significant stake in Moonshine, an associate company, has also ceased offering real-money online gaming operations. "As a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the Government's mandate, Moonshine has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," the company stated.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, marks a pivotal moment for India's online gaming industry. The legislation aims to regulate the sector, ensuring user safety and national security while addressing concerns related to addiction and financial risks associated with real-money gaming. The bill's passage reflects the government's intent to create a more structured and secure environment for online gaming in India.

