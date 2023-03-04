SS Rajamouli's RRR is soaring high globally. Recently, RRR won four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association 2023, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song, and Best International Film. Apart from that, RRR's Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original song category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song has gained worldwide popularity. The song previously won the Golden Globe award in the same category.

Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt win 'Spotlight Award' for 'RRR'' at Hollywood Critics Association 2023

And now, Alia Bhatt and Jr. NTR have now been awarded the 'Spotlight Award' at HCA 2023 along with the pictures of the trophies.

The actors were not able to attend last week's ceremony in the US with the rest of the team. On Friday, the organisation revealed that they will be sending out their trophies next week.

The Hollywood Critics Association's official Twitter page announced the news, writing, "Dear RRR fans and supporters, We would like to share the awards for N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Alia Bhatt with you. We will send them out in the upcoming week. Thank you so much for your love. The Hollywood Critics Association is an organisation of film critics".

Dear RRR supporters & fans,



We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt.



We will be sending them out next week.



Thank you for all your love and support.



The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr pic.twitter.com/fvc7stfXqD — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) March 3, 2023

As soon as the official handle of HCA announced the awards, netizens slammed Alia Bhatt for winning the spotlight award. Most of them were of the view that she was undeserving.

Fans unhappy as Alia wins award for RRR

Fans of RRR demanded actress Olivia Morris's noteworthy, as they seem unimpressed with Alia's mere cameo performance winning an international award.

A fan mentioned, "We demand for @OliviaMorris891. She performed very well than. @aliaa08. Please consider this."

Another user mentioned, "Winning award for a cameo! Omg!"

Thanks @HCAcritics, such a happy moment to see my man's name on so many awards ?



Would’ve been the most happiest Jenny (played by Olivia Morris) also been included. They were the soul of the movie when Action and Brotherhood were not in the fore pic.twitter.com/gXvzxoODe1 — Kalyan (@KalyanC_11) March 3, 2023

The third one mentioned, "Alia ye acha to Ajay Devgan sir n kiya tha" (Ajay Devgn's performance was way better than Alia's).

What about super star ajay devagan and other's — SrI KaNtH.. M (@sk313sk) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt filming for the last leg of her upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt sports kohl and a nose ring for a song her look goes viral

Alia's look from the song shoot in Kashmir has gone viral. In the clip, Alia is seen wearing a red turtleneck sweater underneath a matching jacket. She also sported a nose ring with kohl-rimmed eyes, which seems to be part of her film character.

Alia's character in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

As per reports, Alia plays a Bengali girl. It also stars Jaya Bachchan who will be seen as Ranveer's grandma. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will be each other's love interests.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film's release was postponed by exactly three months, in February. It was scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023.