It took four years for K-pop band Winner to come up with its second full album, but it seems to have increased the curiosity among the fans, as its title track Everyday has topped the chart in China and Japan, and doing very well in dozens of countries.

Winner, which has of four members – Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon – released its second album titled Everyd4y Wednesday, April 4. It released its first album 2014 S/S four years ago.

The South Korean K-pop group's latest album Everyd4y is rocking the music chart in several countries. According to Osen (in Korean), title track of the album – Everyday – not only topped all the major realtime charts at home but also abroad when it was released. The track continued to remain in the top spot in seven major realtime charts in Korea even after two days.

It went on to say that Everyday managed to rock neighboring countries – China and Japan. The title track topped QQ Music's new releases chart and music video chart in China, and hit the number one spot on the iTunes pop album chart and the iTunes K-pop album chart in Japan.

Winner's Everyday reached number one spot on all major Korean realtime charts – Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver and Soribada – and iChart's realtime chart at 1:30 p.m. KST (10 am IST) Thursday, and Kang Seungyoon, member of the band, took to social media to thank fans.

Winner's new album Everyd4y is a mixer of music from various genres, including hip-hop and ballad. It has 12 tracks namely Everyday, Air, Hello, Turn Off the Light, La La, For, We Were, Luxury, Movie Star, Special Night, Raining, and Have a Good Day.