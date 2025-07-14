Wimbledon honours Thalapathy Vijay, 'Jana Nayagan' during electrifying finals

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay was honoured at the ongoing edition of the Wimbledon marking an unprecedented crossover of cinema and sport. Wimbledon has paid tribute to Indian cinema for the very first time finals, where Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in an electrifying clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

As the crowd roared and Centre Court witnessed history, Wimbledon's official social media handle dropped a surprise post that sent fans into a frenzy. The visual mirrored the Republic Day poster of the upcoming movie 'Jana Nayagan'. Sinner struck a powerful selfie pose with his trophy, echoing Vijay's own image in the film's teaser art. The post was aptly captioned "The First Roar," inspired by the thunderous BGM composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This marks the first time Wimbledon has saluted an Indian actor and film — making 'Jana Nayagan' the first Indian cinematic reference to be immortalized by the historic sports institution.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, and is gearing up for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. The film is especially significant as it marks the grand finale in Thalapathy Vijay's illustrious film career.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Revathi, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan and Priyamani.

Principal photography for the film began with the first schedule on October 5, 2024 at Prasad Studios in Chennai. Filming started with a song sequence, picturised on Vijay and Pooja featuring 500 background artistes.

'Jana Nayagan' is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production. The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)