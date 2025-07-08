After announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli is currently in London, enjoying some downtime. The star batter, along with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, attended Wimbledon 2025. The couple was spotted watching the Men's Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur. Several photos and videos of the duo have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, Virat appears tense while watching the match from the stands, whereas Anushka seems disinterested and is seen busy on her phone. Despite that, the couple exuded elegance in chic formal attire, making a stylish appearance at the event.

However, not everyone was impressed. Netizens expressed their disappointment over Kohli's premature retirement, especially as he watched the match with his wife. His serious expression sparked a meme fest online.

One user commented, "Proper 'Retired Cricketer' behave kar raha hai Kohli."

Another wrote, "He can't understand what's going on..?"

A third said, "They look bored—but at least they're getting bored at Wimbledon."

And a fourth quipped, "Anushka Bhabhi is looking bored!"

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Djokovic on his victory and wrote, "What a match, it was business as usual for the gladiator @djokernole."

Meanwhile, Djokovic pulled off a stunning comeback win against de Minaur. After losing the first set 1-6, the 24-time Grand Slam champion rallied to take the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, securing his place in the tournament's next round. Kohli, who was present at Centre Court, appeared in awe of the Serbian legend's brilliant performance.

On the cricketing front, many expected Virat Kohli to travel to the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England. But in a surprising move, he announced his retirement from the longest format just days before the squad was revealed.