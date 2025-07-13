Celebrities and cricketers are turning heads at Wimbledon this season, cheering for their favourite tennis stars. From influencers to actors, a host of well-known names are amping up the glam quotient at the iconic tennis championship.

The latest Bollywood star to join the bandwagon is Urvashi Rautela. Known for her catchphrases like "First woman to win Miss Universe India twice" and "Youngest Bollywood actor to achieve Rs 100 crore success in South Indian cinema", and many more, Urvashi made head head-turning appearance at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final on July 12.

The actor sparked a flurry of reactions after sharing pictures from the match. But it wasn't just her chic outfit that caught attention; it was her caption that truly stole the spotlight. Urvashi claimed to have met the "PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton was also present at the event and was seen on the court felicitating players. However, there are no pictures of Urvashi and the Princess of Wales together.

What Did Urvashi Wear to Wimbledon?



Urvashi shared two posts on Instagram showcasing her outfit for the event. She wore an ivory, midi-length dress featuring satin shoulder straps tied in bows, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a flowy skirt, and delicate floral embroidery throughout. She accessorised with a leather Hermès handbag, which she decorated with four colourful Labubu dolls, adding a quirky twist to her look.

In the carousel of pictures, she can be seen sitting and enjoying the match with the dolls prominently displayed on her handbag.

However, Urvashi captioned one of her posts: "PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU. Meeting thee is a joy divine. WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS."

Instagram users quickly began trolling the actor for the caption and were left confused as there was no picture of Urvashi meeting Kate.

One user wrote, "From 1 km away, not even looking at you."

Another asked, "Where did she meet Kate?"

A third joked, "That guy in the blue t-shirt in the background ruined all the photos, so Urvashi has become the first actress from India again—in this category."

Someone else chimed in, "Am I the only one seeing the guy making faces behind?"

One user wrote, "1st Indian woman to carry 4 Labubus."

Another added, "Labubus on a Birkin at Wimbledon—only Urvashi can do it."

A third joked, "First Indian woman to start the trend of four Labubus hanging on a Birkin."