It seems like Bollywood and cricket have found a new love, tennis. Most of celebrities from both B-town and the cricketing world have been spotted at Wimbledon, enjoying the live matches and cheering for their favourite player. They're not alone; several influencers have also been seen attending the prestigious tournament, dressed in crisp formals and flaunting their signature style.

As half of the industry is currently enjoying strawberries and cream at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, they are also making a fashion statement courtside. So far, stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Neena Gupta, Avneet Kaur, and Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, as well as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, have all been papped in the stands.

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final clash between tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. She was accompanied by her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. The actress looked stunning in a custom-designed chequered midi dress with a plunging neckline, created by luxury fashion house Miu Miu.

However, it wasn't just the elegance of her outfit that made headlines; but it was her daring neckline that grabbed attention on social media. She accessorised the look with classic black studs featuring sequinned gold trim and sported a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses, exuding an effortlessly regal vibe in line with Wimbledon's rich fashion traditions.

Shikhar, on the other hand, kept it timeless in a crisp blue suit. Netizens slammed Janhvi Kapoor for her bold and daring outfit, calling it inappropriate for a tennis tournament.

Janhvi Kapoor at Wimbledon for the first time

Janhvi Kapoor told Star Sports, 'I have come here for the first time. This is a very good place. As far as I know, this is the oldest tennis tournament in the whole world. I am thrilled to be here. I have heard a lot about it. I have not only heard about the players here but also about strawberries and cream. I would like to eat them.'

The actress also spoke about her admiration towards the Tennis star. However, seems like it didn't go well with the viewers. Several social media users found Janhvi's answers rehearsed.

When the host asked Janhvi about her experience, she mentioned that she really enjoyed the strawberries and cream, a comment that once again triggered social media users. Many criticised her for rehearsing generic answers and accused her of rendering pre-planned responses. Some even joked that she had "mugged up info from ChatGPT" just to sound relevant.

A user wrote, 'So rehearsed gosh!'

Another comment read, 'I know she just recited all things about Wimbledon before coming.'

One more user wrote, 'When you've done your homework perfectly.'

Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari will now release in August. The revised teaser of Param Sundari was unveiled with Maalik's theatrical prints, was the same as the one dropped earlier in May. However, there was an updated slate at the end of the teaser where "This July" was swapped with "This August."

About Param Sundari

The first look of Param Sundari was revealed back on May 29, 2025.

The caption read, "Where North's fire meets South's grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.#ParamSundari, first look out now."