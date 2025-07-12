Soft launch or collaboration?: Ashish Chanchlani cradles lady love Elli AvRam in his arms; sparks dating rumours

Looks like YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani has found love! The popular influencer sparked dating rumours with actress Elli AvrRam after he shared a cosy, loved-up photo on his Instagram on Saturday (July 12).

In the photo, Ashish is seen cradling Elli in his arms as she holds a vibrant bouquet of red and yellow roses, her head tilted back. They're dressed casually—Ashish in a white shirt and light trousers, and Elli in a white top layered with a black jacket.

The duo appears to be posing in a picturesque European city, with a stone bridge arching over a serene river in the background.

Along with the photo, Ashish wrote, "Finally❤️✨," but didn't share any further details. Take a look:

Ashish's cryptic caption has captured everyone's attention, leaving fans wondering whether he's officially dating Elli or if it's simply a collaboration.

Earlier this week, Ashish had already grabbed eyeballs when photos of him with a mystery girl went viral, prompting netizens to speculate about his relationship status. And now, with this seemingly official photo, the two appear to have confirmed the rumours, making their relationship public in the most heartwarming way.

Soft launch or collab?

Back in February 2025, Ashish and Elli were spotted together at the Elle List 2025 event, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration. The pair had posed together on the red carpet, leading fans to believe a joint project might be in the works.

While no official announcement has been made yet, buzz around a potential collaboration continues to build.