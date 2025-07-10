Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is all set to welcome his first child with his second wife, Sshura Khan. The actor shared the happy news with fans last month, expressing that he's both excited and nervous about embracing fatherhood at the age of 57.

Since announcing Shura's pregnancy, the couple has been frequently spotted around the city. On Wednesday evening, they were seen attending the screening of Aankhon Ki Gustakiyaan. In viral clips from the event, Arbaaz was seen taking utmost care of Sshura, holding her hand as she climbed the stairs and walked down, all while posing for the paparazzi.

Arbaaz and Sshura twin in black!

Arbaaz also obliged fans with pictures and was quick to reach out and support Sshura throughout. The couple twinned in all-black outfits; Sshura paired a black T-shirt with black bell-bottoms and was seen flaunting her baby bump.

At the event, Sshura also met Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, and greeted him lovingly. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also present at the screening, although he wasn't seen interacting with either Arbaaz or Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Malaika skipped the event but continues to stay in the limelight with her bold photoshoots on Instagram. Even in her absence, Malaika knows how to make her presence felt.

Arbaaz Khan on embracing fatherhood second time

After his divorce from Malaika Aarora, Arbaaz got married to celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan in 2023. The duo had an intimate wedding.

Arbaaz even reacted to the nervousness that comes with the pregnancy phase. While talking to Times of India, he said, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel, I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

As the 57-year-old actor embraces fatherhood for the second time. When asked about what kind of a parent he plans to be, he mentioned, "There are no categories. You just have to be like a parent who is good parent. A good parent is someone who's around for their child, who's attentive, who's probably caring, loving and is doing the best to provide for the child. That's all that I want to be."

About Ankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya Kapoor, is generating significant buzz. The romantic drama is all set for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025. With Vikrant and Shanaya's chemistry already being praised in the trailer, expectations are high.