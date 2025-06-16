They say exes can't be friends, but in Bollywood, maturity often makes it possible. Actor Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, shares a cordial relationship with her and co-parents their son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also seems to share a friendly rapport with her.

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Arjun stood by Malaika when her father passed away by suicide a few months ago, showing strong emotional support.

It so happened that Malaika recently posted a photo dump on Instagram featuring glimpses of a slow morning—self-care in pyjamas and a bathrobe, home-cooked meals, and a beautifully set dining table. One slide featured a quote by Rumi, "I don't love you with my heart and mind, I love you with my soul, in case my mind forgets and my heart stops."

Among the many celebrities who liked the post, it was Arjun Kapoor's like on Malaika's Instagram that didn't go unnoticed. The post also included some sultry pictures of Malaika.

To note, Malaika's slew of quotes, selfies and hot photos comes at a time when Arbaaz Khan announced that his wife, Sshura Khan, is expecting their first child.

Arjun's subtle double tap stirred up speculation among netizens, with many wondering if the two are rekindling their romance.

One user wrote, "Arjun is back."

Another commented, "Such a loss for you, Arjun. Go get her back."

Malaika and Arjun, once one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples, dated for nearly six years before parting ways in 2024.