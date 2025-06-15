Truly, madly, deeply in love couple Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi part ways. Once hailed as one of television's most adored couples, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi captured hearts both on and off-screen. Fans loved watching them together in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and their real-life chemistry made them even more endearing. The couple often shared cute, affectionate photos and heartfelt posts for each other.

However, late Saturday night, actor Kushal Tandon took to Instagram Stories to confirm his breakup with Shivangi Joshi. He revealed that they had parted ways five months ago and that he is now single.

Kushal initially shared three Instagram stories, including one announcing the breakup, but later deleted that particular one, leaving only a story stating that he is single and feels "no remorse."

In one of the stories, Kushal wrote, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It's been 5 months, so yes."

Can't remember them making it official? Break up kaha se aaya fr??

Idiot! https://t.co/lnsCBChu0D — Deeksha ? (@TuTuTulipp1) June 15, 2025

He also added, "Single and happy with no remorse."

Netizens slammed Kushal for confirming and then deleting the IG story, a section of users were claimed that Kushal could be seemingly drunk.

A user wrote, "Don't blame anyone. We don't know what really happened. Much love and peace to both of u."

Speculation arose among fans when Kushal's likes and comments suddenly vanished from Shivangi's Instagram posts, leading some to wonder if she had blocked him.

Despite the breakup, Kushal had penned a beautiful birthday post for Shivangi.

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love while working together on the sets of Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show premiered in July 2023 and went off-air in February 2024. Back in October 2023, Kushal had confirmed their relationship and even hinted at marriage plans. Speaking about his desire for him to settle down, he had said, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. (Well, if you think about it, anything can happen, anytime). But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi hasn't reacted to Kushal confirming break-up with her. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, alongside Harshad Chopda. The show is set to premiere on June 16, 2025.