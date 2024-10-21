Kushal Tandon has finally confirmed that he is in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi. Putting speculations to rest and confirming months of rumours, Tandon has said that the two are dating but are not willing to get married immediately. Kushal added that they are taking things "slow" at the moment. But, his mother wants them to get married at the earliest.

"I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself)," Kushal told Times of India. Back in 2024 when pictures of the two together getting cosy at an event had surfaced, Kushal and Shivangi both denied it.

When Shivangi denied speculations

"Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right," a source had said. Joshi too had taken to social media and written, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

When Kushal rubbished rumours

Kushal had also taken to social media back then and called the reports baseless. "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)" he had written.