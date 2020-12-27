On December 25, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar and within two days the actor decided to skip her honeymoon and complete her work commitments. On Sunday morning, the actor was papped at the Mumbai airport. Gauahar looked breathtakingly beautiful as she waved and interacted with the paparazzi at the airport.

Well, not only did shutterbugs and fans wish the newlywed bride, Gauahar's good friend and once her ex, Kushal Tandon too wished her.

Surprised how!!

Kushal and Gauahar's hassen itefeeq in-flight!

An extremely unexpected coincide happened between good friends Gauhar and Kushal. Both the actors bumped into each other inside the flight. Sharing the "haseen itefaaq", Kushal took to IG stories and narrated the entire incident.

Kushal said,

I am travelling to a destination, and I met my 'sweet old friend', who just got married, and she is sitting just next to me, by chance we met, and I am not stalking her.

Kushal congratulated Gauahar for her marriage and said, 'I am so happy for you'.

Both of them smiled at each other and shook hands too.

Watch the entire conversation below:

Well, indeed, a cutesy moment. Looks like a movie scene or say serendipity.

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan

In 2013, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met for the first time on a reality TV show Big Boss that marked the beginning of their love story. The couple was fondly referred to as 'Gaushal' by their ardent fans. The former lovers were together after the television show ended as well. However, one day, Kushal took to social media and announced his split with Gauahar,

Gauahar and Kushal are good friends even now. And after today's interaction, we can truly say that!

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in a traditional nikah ceremony on December 25, 2020, and threw a lavish wedding reception in the evening. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and several television stars attended the function.

Gauahar, who wore traditional kurta-shararas for her wedding and Mehendi, chose a bold gold and maroon Manish Malhotra lehenga for the reception. Zaid complemented her in a black and gold sherwani paired with a matching shawl.