"Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." Indeed a perfect fairy tale wedding for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, the truly, madly, deeply in love couple have finally tied the knot and are officially man and wife.

The couple got married in Mumbai on Friday afternoon (December 25). Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spell royalty as they twin in ivory outfits at nikah

The couple looked straight out of a fairy tale - Gauahar opted for a gorgeous off-white outfit and paired it with a heavy dupatta and jewellery. While the groom Zaid Darbar looked elegant in an ivory sherwani.

A video from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's nikaah has also surfaced on social media. In the clip, shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress, the couple can be seen having a hearty laugh together.

Gauahar and Zaid get ready for the Nikaah

Few hours before the wedding bride Gauahar did touch up for hubby Zaid.

Watch the video shared by their hairstylist below:

Fans and celebs congratulate the couple.

Gauahar and Zaid took to social media to share the first picture post-marriage; their fans and friends couldn't stop gushing.

Gauahar and Zaid will host a reception later on Friday.

As per reports, the couple will be hosting a reception post at 7 pm on Friday.

Gauahar and Zaid's wedding festivities

On Monday, Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a Haldi ceremony, known as Chiksa. On Thursday, the couple has Mehendi and sangeet ceremony wherein groom's father, music composer Ismail Darbar, took over the stage and sang 'Lutt Gaye; from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Gauahar and Zaid's digital wedding card

Earlier this month, Gauahar shared the digital wedding invite, which narrated her 'lockdown love story' with Zaid. They first met at a grocery store and soon began exchanging text messages. In one of the messages, he called her the 'most beautiful woman in the world'.

Congratulations to the newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar