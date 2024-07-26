Popular TV actor Shivangi Joshi has been part of various daily soaps on television namely "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," "Basatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka," "Balika Vadhu," etc. Apart from professional life, Shivangi Joshi is also in the news for her relationship with Kushal Tandon who was her co-actor in Basatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The actor is yet to announce her next project. However, in a recent interview, she shared that her last 6 months were so horrible that she "doesn't want to remember."

Shivangi recalls how she got replaced by a star kid

Shivangi Joshi said that she underwent rounds of auditions for a show and before the series was to go on floors, she was informed that she was being replaced.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, "I was considered for another platform and my auditions happened. They really liked my performance and everything was set. Suddenly last minute I got to know that someone else was doing the project."

Shivangi Joshi further said, "I asked 'When did this happen?' so I was told that she is someone's daughter and now she is being considered for the role. I don't want to take names. I was told that you can do the friend part if you want."

On discrimination faced by television actors

She also talked about the discrimination faced by television actors when someone from Bollywood or the film industry is opposite them. She mentioned how one of the managing persons told her, "We don't give outfits to TV actors. We only focus on films and Bollywood and so on."

She said, "On my first day, there were two senior actors who didn't appreciate that they have taken a newcomer on the show. As I was new and very young, so obviously no one from an acting background would guide me. Those actors even passed a comment that 'Kyu le liya, kaha se le liya, acting aati nahi hai' ( Why have you taken her, she doesn't know acting) and I heard it. Then I felt bad and started crying to my mother, and she said, 'It's okay, you do your work, and time will tell everything.'"

Did SLB replace TV actor Shivangi Joshi with Sharmin Sehgal for Alam's role in Heeramandi?

A post by Reddit claims that SLB replaced television actress Shivangi Joshi with Sharmin Sehgal for Alam's role in Heeramandi

Although Shivangi did not directly mention any show fans began speculating that it was for Heeramandi.

A user mentioned, "So she was offered heeramandi we all saw her pictures from the audition. It would've been a game changer for her nobody would've played alemzeb better then her, positively iconic hota agr shivi play karti, this nepotism."

The next one wrote, "I guess she's talking about heeramandi? Omg she's would do that web she would be fired. And I know last min mein decision kyu change hua..nepotism.. Hmmm."

"Bhansali sir went wrong of not casting her. Nepotism played its role here. But anyway, she didn't need this series to showcase her talent. Although series needed her," a third user wrote.

Heeramandi's success

While Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar is making waves with the release of Netflix's Q2 2024 earnings.